Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Major Cities

Fuel prices across the country remained unchanged on October 15, Saturday. Petrol and diesel rates have been steady since May of this year when fuel prices were revised nationwide. While diesel price has surpassed Rs 96 per litre in certain major cities, petrol price is generally above the Rs 100 per litre bar in most metro cities. While the petrol price has risen above the Rs 100 mark in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bhopal, it remains below that threshold in Delhi.

According to the most recent fuel prices, Delhi’s retail price for petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre, while that for diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai, whereas diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre. Petrol has also surpassed the Rs 100 threshold in Mumbai, where it now costs Rs 106.32 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre. Hyderabad has the most expensive fuel prices, with petrol costing Rs 109.66 per litre and diesel costing Rs 97.82 per litre.

Recently, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day. This move may have an influence on fuel pricing in India, where there may be a rise in the pricing of petrol and diesel, which has been stable for months since the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 22.

Check out the fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru on October 15.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

The prices for petrol and diesel are evaluated and altered every day in accordance with the pricing mechanism used by oil companies. Following that, the new pricing goes into effect at 6 a.m. The cost of transportation, municipal taxes, and VAT are a few of the elements that affect fuel prices in different cities.

