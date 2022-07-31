Petrol, Diesel Above Rs 100 In Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai; Know Fuel Prices in Your City

Remaining unchanged for another day, the petrol and diesel prices on Sunday (July 31) remained at Rs 96.72 a litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. The rates remain unchanged since May 21 when the central government reduced the excise duty on fuel and the petrol rate by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

After the central government, several state governments have also cut the value-added tax. The Kerala government reduced the tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre, respectively. The Odisha government slashed state-imposed taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively. The Maharashtra government has cut the VAT twice since then. The Rajasthan government cut the local tax on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre.

In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 a litre and the retail price of diesel is Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol consumers will pay Rs 106.31 per litre and the retail price of diesel in the financial capital is Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, consumers will be paying Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel will on Sunday retail at Rs 92.7. In Chennai, the price of petrol stands at Rs 102.63 per litre, while the retail price of diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

Fuel prices change from state to state as they depend on several factors such as VAT (value-added tax) and other state charges, as well as freight charges.

State-owned oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has reported a net loss of Rs 1,992.53 crore for the June 2022 quarter because of a freeze on petrol, diesel and LPG prices despite rising input costs. Net loss of Rs 1,992.53 crore in April-June compared to Rs 5,941.37 crore of net profit in the same period a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Despite rates of crude oil (raw material for making fuel) climbing above $100 per barrel, the fuel retailers – IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – have not change the prices of petrol and diesel during the quarter.

Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on July 31:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

