Petrol, Diesel Become Cheaper After Centre Slashes Excise Duty; Check Fuel Prices Today

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Tuesday: Fuel prices continue their steady streak for the 24th day in a row on Tuesday, June 13. Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady since the central government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel earlier in May.

On Tuesday, Petrol consumers in Delhi, will be paying Rs 96.72 a litre as compared to Rs 105.41 per litre, earlier; while consumers of diesel in the national capital will be paying Rs 89.62 a litre as against Rs 96.67 per litre earlier. In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol is at Rs 111.35 per litre and the retail price of diesel is Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is now priced at Rs 106.03, while one litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal stands at Rs 92.7. In Chennai petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 94.24 per litre.

Revision of petrol and diesel prices is a regular process carried out by public sector OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Fuel price revisions made by the OMCs are influenced by several variables including international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. The price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state due to local factors like state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight charges, among others.

Following the Centre’s move to relax Excise Duty on fuel prices several state governments also reduced local taxes. The Kerala government announced a reduction in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively. The Odisha government offered relaxation on taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively; the Rajasthan government reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and on diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 14, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.