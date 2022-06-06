Petrol, Diesel Become Cheaper After Centre Slashes Excise Duty. Check Fuel Rates Today

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Monday: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 15th consecutive day across the country on Monday, June 6, 2022. The rates were last revised on May 22 when petrol was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre and diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

On the other hand, the petrol price in Kolkata today was standing at Rs 106.03 after the tax cut, while diesel prices in the city stood at Rs 92.76 per litre. Elsewhere in the country, petrol was retailing at Rs 102.63 per litre while diesel was priced at Rs 94.24 per litre.

In Gandhinagar, the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.38 per litre. In Guwahati, the per-litre petrol price was Rs 96.01 and diesel at Rs 83.94. In Lucknow, petrol was selling at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.76 per litre. In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol was at Rs 107.71 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.52 per litre.

This comes on the heels of the Centre’s orders for an excise duty cut which resulted in a petrol price drop, as well as a diesel price fall, bringing relief to the common man reeling under the pressure of inflation. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre respectively last month as fuel rates hit an all-time high.

Oil prices rose more than $2 in early trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months. Brent crude futures were up $1.80, or 1.5 per cent, at $121.52 a barrel at 2319 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8 per cent gain from Friday.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Monday, June 6, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

