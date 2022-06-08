Petrol, Diesel Become Cheaper After Excise Duty Cut; Know Latest Fuel Rates Today

The prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged for the eighteenth straight day on Wednesday. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21. Since then, the fuel prices have remained steady in the country.

After the sharp cut in the excise duty, petrol price came down to Rs 96.72 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 111.35 on June 8. A litre of petrol would cost Rs 102.63 in Chennai. In Kolkata, petrol was available at Rs 106.03 per litre.

Diesel price also reduced sharply across the country as Centre had cut excise duty. The retail price of diesel dropped to Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, a litre of diesel would cost Rs 97.28. In Chennai, diesel was priced at Rs 94.24 per litre. A litre of diesel was available at Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Public sector oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily. Fuel price depends on international crude oil prices, rupee-dollar exchange rate. Retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from one state to another on account of local taxes like Value Added Tax or VAT and freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Wednesday, June 8, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

