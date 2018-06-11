GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Petrol, Diesel Demand Rise to Record Highs in May Despite Price Touching All-time High

Last month, petrol and diesel pump prices in India surged to record highs, raising pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to find a solution to provide relief to consumers without taking a hit on its finances.

Reuters

Updated:June 11, 2018, 9:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Petrol, Diesel Demand Rise to Record Highs in May Despite Price Touching All-time High
Representative image.
India's domestic sales for diesel and petrol rose to record highs in May, pushing the country's overall fuel consumption for the month higher year-on-year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Saturday.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.72 million tonnes last month, during which diesel sales soared to 7.55 million tonnes and petrol consumption climbed to 2.46 million tonnes - the highest monthly sales figures in PPAC data going back to April 1998.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, used 35.2 million tonnes of diesel during January to May this year, up 6 percent from the corresponding period last year.

The country's monthly diesel sales have averaged 7.05 million tonnes in 2018, compared with a monthly average consumption of 6.6 million tonnes last year.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 7.6 percent in May from April and are up 2 percent from the same month last year. Monthly demand for petrol has averaged 2.27 million tonnes this year, up 7 percent from the 2017 average of 2.12 million tonnes.

Diesel consumption growth during the calendar year of 2018 may be more than double from last year, analysts and traders told Reuters, aided by an expected regular monsoon that should boost demand for diesel used in harvesting, while the government targets massive infrastructure spending.

More than half of India's population is employed in the farm sector, which depends on diesel to fuel the pumps for land irrigation.

Higher domestic consumption in India, however, may cap the country's capacity to export diesel.

India's diesel exports during March to April this year were 3.79 million tonnes, down 22 percent from 4.87 million tonnes of the industrial fuel exported during the same time last year.

Last month, petrol and diesel pump prices in India surged to record highs, raising pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to find a solution to provide relief to consumers without taking a hit on its finances.

The recent rise in global crude prices was largely behind the surge in domestic prices, but fuel is also heavily taxed by India's state and union authorities, accounting for about half the cost of petrol and 40 percent of the diesel price.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,739.16 +46.64 ( +0.13%)

Nifty 50

10,856.70 +13.85 ( +0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 546.30 +5.85 +1.08
TCS 1,824.10 +43.10 +2.42
SBI 287.70 +4.85 +1.71
Indiabulls Hsg 1,210.05 -10.70 -0.88
Reliance 1,002.50 +5.35 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,209.75 -10.65 -0.87
Dish TV 73.40 +0.75 +1.03
BPCL 420.85 +5.75 +1.39
Vedanta 243.10 -1.70 -0.69
Sun Pharma 545.65 +5.15 +0.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,256.30 +65.65 +3.00
Cipla 582.10 +15.00 +2.65
TCS 1,824.10 +43.10 +2.42
Lupin 871.90 +16.90 +1.98
Hindalco 245.00 +4.35 +1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,252.00 +61.75 +2.82
TCS 1,824.20 +43.20 +2.43
SBI 287.65 +4.80 +1.70
Power Grid Corp 198.50 +2.80 +1.43
Infosys 1,276.10 +17.70 +1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.60 -12.40 -2.14
Adani Ports 382.85 -6.05 -1.56
Zee Entertain 557.10 -8.10 -1.43
Bajaj Finance 2,231.05 -30.20 -1.34
Bharti Airtel 375.65 -5.00 -1.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.50 -12.30 -2.12
Adani Ports 382.15 -5.75 -1.48
Bharti Airtel 376.10 -4.95 -1.30
HUL 1,620.30 -20.15 -1.23
HDFC 1,835.85 -11.95 -0.65
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You