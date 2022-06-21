Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Fuel prices in the country remain unchanged for the duration of a month on Friday, June 21. Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady since May 21, after the union government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs6 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as compared to Rs 105.41 per litre, earlier. Meanwhile the retail price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 a litre as against Rs 96.67 per litre earlier. Petrol consumers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel consumers in the financial capital will have to pay Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel price in the capital city of West Bengal is Rs 92.7 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 94.24 per litre on Tuesday.

Revision of petrol and diesel prices in India is carried out by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The revision of fuel price is influenced by several factors including international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Price of petrol and diesel also varies from state to state within the country due to local factors like state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

Soon after the central government made significant cuts in the excise duty on fuel prices, several state governments followed suit and reduced VAT on petrol and diesel. This brought down the soaring fuel prices in a few states. Maharashtra state government made reductions in VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and on diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre. The state government of Odisha relaxed local taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively. The government of Rajasthan also made reductions in VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre. Kerala state government slashed the local tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 21, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

