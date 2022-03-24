Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: How Much You Need to Pay

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announce: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Thursday, 24 March after a continuous hike for two consecutive days. According to a notification of state-owned oil companies, the hike in prices of petrol and diesel by nearly 80 paise a litre each on March 22 and March 23, increased the retail fuel rates by close to Rs 1.80 a litre each.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is Rs 111.67 per litre, and the diesel price is Rs 95.85 per litre. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 97.01 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 88.27 per litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs. 106.34, while diesel price is Rs 91.42 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol price is available for Rs 10.91 a litre, and diesel is now Rs. 92.95 a litre. While petrol can be bought at Rs 108.98 per litre in Bhopal, diesel costs Rs 92.52 per litre.

Advertisement

Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling. Though these measures both by the centre and the state provided relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices, it was widely anticipated that there would be a revision in fuel prices after the results for the recent state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were out on March 10.

Oil futures extended gains on Thursday morning, after sharply rising in the first portion of the week, as traders weighed additional supply disruptions following reports of storm damage at a major export terminal system on the Black Sea. Brent futures were up about $1.06, or 0.9 per cent, to $122.66 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up about 79 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $115.68 a barrel at 0051 GMT. U.S. futures opened the session down slightly. Both contracts have posted steep gains this week, with Brent futures up more than $14 a barrel, or 13 per cent, since Monday and WTI climbing over $10 a barrel, or 10 per cent, over that time period as worries over supply disruptions have intensified along with the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Wednesday, March 24 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 97.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.27 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 111.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.85 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 106.34 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.42 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.95 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 108.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.52 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 110.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.37 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 102.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.58 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 96.34 per litre

Diesel - Rs 82.67 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 96.87 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.42 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 96.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.00 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 108.11 per litre

Advertisement

Diesel - Rs 95.17 per litre

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.