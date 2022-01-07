Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Know Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Places

Fuel prices on Friday continued to remain steady for over two months now. In the national capital, the state-government had reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol in the first week of December, 2021. Soon after the development, petrol prices in Delhi became cheaper by Rs 8 per litre. Meanwhile, the central government in November had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.

On January 7, consumers of petrol in Delhi would be paying Rs 95.41 per litre for petrol. The price for diesel in the national capital stood at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Kolkata, prices of petrol were at Rs 104.67 per litre and diesel prices stood at Rs 89.79 per litre. The financial capital of the country, Mumbai had some of the highest fuel prices among metros. One litre of petrol was being sold for Rs 109.98 in Mumbai, while a litre of diesel was being retailed for Rs 94.14. In Chennai, one litre of petrol was priced at Rs 101.40 and one litre of diesel was available at Rs 91.43.

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with the international price and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

According to Reuters, international fuel prices spiked on Friday following the uprising in Kazakhstan that stoked worries about crude supply from the OPEC+(Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Country) producer could be disrupted. Brent crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $82.47 a barrel, adding to a 1.5 per cent jump in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.6 per cent , to $79.96 a barrel, extending a 2.1% gain in the previous session.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 7 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneshwar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneshwar - Rs 91.62 per litre

