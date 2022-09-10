Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices Announced: Check Petrol Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady as of Saturday, September 10, following the three-month-old trend. The last change in fuel prices was witnessed on May 22 when the central government declared an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and by Rs. 6 per litre, respectively. Meanwhile, a few alterations were witnessed in a few areas, including Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, where the fuel prices were reduced by 37 paise and 32 paise.

As per the latest rates updated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) this morning, the price of petrol in the national capital today is Rs. 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 89.62 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai stood at Rs. 102.63 per litre, while diesel prices here remained at Rs. 94.24 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel cost Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 94.27 per litre. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, these rates were Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol and Rs. 92.76 per litre for diesel.

Listed below are the petrol prices for various major cities in the country:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The fuel prices have been maintaining course for three months now. Talking in terms of states, the last state to revise its fuel prices was Meghalaya. The change was implemented in August when James PK Sangma, state taxation minister, announced an increase in the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1.5 per litre. The new rate was reflected from August 24 where a litre of petrol came at a cost of Rs 96.83 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs. 84.72 per litre.

