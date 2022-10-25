Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices Announced: Find out Fuel Rates Today In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

The fuel prices remained unchanged in India on October 25. It witnessed a fluctuation on a larger scale in May and since then, has maintained a steady flow. India has been maintaining strong stances in the international arena when it comes to fuel. The country has decided to examine the proposal to impose a price cap on Russian oil and has chosen to continue importing it at a discount of $10-15 per barrel. The centre has also hiked the tax on windfall profit on crude oil quite recently. Additionally, India is currently also witnessing a record six-month-long fuel price freeze. The price freeze has allowed the rates to remain stable despite increasing demand and the lowered supply.

According to the latest updates received today, a litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost the commoner Rs 96.72, while diesel will retail at Rs 89.62. The selling price of petrol in the nation’s commercial capital, Mumbai, is steady at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 102.63. Here, diesel is retailing at a steady Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, diesel retailed at Rs 92.76 while petrol cost 106.03.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on October 25:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

In India, public-sector oil marketing firms such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) notify the updated fuel prices at 6 am every day. They revise the cost in accordance with forex rates and international benchmark pricing.

