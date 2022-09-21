Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices: Find out Fuel Rates Today In Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol Prices Today: Petrol and Diesel prices have remained static even in the third week of September. The fuel prices, as per the latest update on September 21, were steady across all major states. The last state-wise modification was witnessed in Meghalaya where the state government announced a hike of Rs 1.5 litre for both petrol and diesel. Some parts of Uttar Pradesh, too, witnessed a change where the prices were slashed.

As per the updated list by the oil marketing companies (OMCs), the petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 106.31, whereas the diesel prices remained at Rs 94.72. Kolkata was not too far, in terms of prices, when compared with Mumbai. The current petrol prices in Kolkata hovered at Rs 106.03 for petrol and Rs 92.76 per litre for diesel. Another prominent port city, Chennai, retailed the fuel in the same vicinity as Kolkata. Petrol in Chennai costs Rs 102.63, while a litre of diesel will cost Rs 94.24.

Listed below is the full list of petrol and diesel prices across the country.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The difference in prices across various states is due to the different taxes that the state levies on fuel prices. Freight charges also play a role in the deflection in prices, as compared to the international barrel rates.

