Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Lately, while there has been no respite from the high petrol and diesel prices, the rates have remained stable for more than a month now. The last major revision in the fuel rates took place on May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the central excise duty. The duty was slashed by Rs 8 per litre on petrol while Rs 6 per litre on diesel. This had led to a drop in the petrol and diesel prices.

Since then, the petrol price in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata are hovering near Rs 100 per litre while the diesel is priced at around Rs 95 per litre in these regions.

As of July 10, petrol is retailing for Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi where diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price for a litre of petrol is Rs 111.35 while diesel is selling in the city for Rs 97.28 per litre. Kolkata and Chennai too have not witnessed any fluctuation in the fuel prices. Petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata whereas the diesel rate is Rs 94.25 per litre in the city. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.25 per litre, respectively.

In the international market, oil prices rose on Friday. Brent crude futures rose $2.37, or 2.3 per cent, to settle at $107.02 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.06, or 2 per cent, to settle at $104.79 a barrel, according to Reuters. However, Brent posted a weekly decline of about 4.1 per cent and WTI a loss of 3.4 per cent.

Check the List Below for Petrol and Diesel Rates in Major Cities on July 10

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.