Petrol, Diesel Price Announced Today: Check Latest Fuel Prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, August 11, remained unchanged by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The prices for the two major auto fuels have continued to be steady for over two months now, with Maharashtra being the only exception. The state government in Maharashtra had announced to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 3 per litre, respectively, on July 15.

The VAT cut is likely to put a burden of Rs. 6,000 crore on the Maharashtra government on an annual basis. Earlier, on May 21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 6 per litre. The fuel prices have remained stable since then.

For the national capital on August 11, petrol and diesel prices remain the same at Rs. 96.72 per litre and Rs. 89.62 per litre, each. In Mumbai, the revised petrol rate is Rs. 106.31 per litre while the rate of diesel is Rs. 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel currently cost Rs. 106.03 and Rs. 92.76, respectively, while in Chennai, petrol is being sold for Rs. 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24.

On the global front, crude oil prices are holding at about $90 a barrel. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis, and, if needed, take into account several factors.

Check out the fuel rates in some of the major cities in India for August 11, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

