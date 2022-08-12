Petrol, Diesel Price Announced Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates in India

As per the latest notification issued by fuel retailers, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Friday, August 12. The cost of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while that of diesel is Rs 89.62 a litre. Meanwhile, the petrol price in Mumbai costs Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

It may be noted that fuel prices dropped in Maharashtra recently as the state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3, respectively. The fuel rates have remained the same in the entire country since the Central Government announced a cut in excise duty. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman, on May 21, announced that the central excise duty on petrol has been cut by Rs 8 per litre and the same on diesel has been dropped by Rs 6 per litre. The government also added that it will lose Rs 1 lakh crore by taking the cut on central excise duties.

Meanwhile, on August 12, consumers in Chennai will have to pay Rs 102.63 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.24 litre for diesel. Whereas the petrol and diesel costs in Kolkata stand at Rs 106.03 per litre and Rs 92.76 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices are revised every day, and any changes in the rates are announced from 6 am onwards. Fuel prices vary across states due to a number of factors that are taken into consideration, some of which include the cost of crude oil, Sales Tax or Value Added Tax and more.

Check out Fuel Prices in Different Cities on August 12

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

