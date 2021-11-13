Petrol, Diesel Price Drop: 50% Tax Cut on Fuels. See Petrol, Diesel Rate in Your City

Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol price remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday, November 13, across India. The same was applicable for diesel prices too, which also underwent no change over the country for 10 straight days. The prices of auto fuels have remained constant since the Centre had announced excise duty cut on them on the eve of Diwali, with many hailing the move as a ‘Diwali gift’. The government had cut excise duty on the fuels, reducing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10. This move was followed by several states, who rushed in soon after to slash Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel, making them even cheaper in the respective areas.
With the Centre’s tax reduction, petrol price was cut to at Rs 103.97 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged on Wednesday. On the other hand, one litre of diesel here cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Delhi has not announced any VAT cut.
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
