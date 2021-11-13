Petrol, Diesel Price Drop: 50% Tax Cut on Fuels. See Petrol, Diesel Rate in Your City

Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too.

Petrol, Diesel Price Drop: Tax on Petrol Cut to 50%. How Much you Pay for Fuel Today

In West Bengal capital Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Monday stood at Rs 104.67. On the other hand, the price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in the eastern metropolitan city.

In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre while the price of that amount of diesel stood at Rs 91.43. Petrol price in Bhopal was at Rs 107.23, while diesel price in the Madhya Pradesh city was at Rs 90.87 on the day.

Most of the states that slashed the VAT rates on petrol and diesel are BJP-ruled. These include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana. Three Union Territories namely Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, also took the same decision.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

On November 1, prior to the duty cuts, central excise of Rs 32.90 a litre and VAT of 30 per cent in Delhi made up for 54 per cent of the retail selling price of diesel, PTI reported quoting a price build-up by state-owned Oil Marketing Companies or OMCs. This, after the Rs 5 per litre reduction in excise duty, has come down to as low as 50 per cent in national capital Delhi, said PTI in its report.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country: