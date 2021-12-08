Petrol, Diesel Price Drops Below Rs 100 in Many States after Tax Cut. See Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price today, December 8 remained unchanged across India. Diesel price on Wednesday, December 8, was also kept static. The fuel rates have remained constant for one month and four days now, after the central government led by PM Narendra Modi announced excise duty cut on them. Before this, petrol and diesel prices saw relentless hikes over days, reaching its all time high and giving much trouble to the common man. In order to provide some relief, the Centre had on the eve of Diwali announced tax cut on petrol and diesel. Petrol price was reduced by Rs 5 and diesel price was slashed by Rs 10 across the country.

States had also joined in to cut Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Delhi became the latest state to announce VAT cut on the auto fuels. Following this coupled move to slash taxes, petrol and diesel became cheaper in most states.

With the Centre’s tax reduction and state’s VAT cut, petrol price was cut to at Rs 95.41 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged today. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Saturday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Saturday. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 on the day.

A litre of diesel in Delhi cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

Global crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, reversing gains from earlier the week, as investors tried to assess the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures dropped 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $75.19 a barrel at 0129 GMT, after settling 3.2 per cent higher on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.86 a barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.3 per cent, having gained 3.7 per cent in the previous session.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

