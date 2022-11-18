Petrol, Diesel Price For November 18: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi and Other Major Cities

The last major change in fuel prices across India took place on May 22, when the central government increased the excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 6 per litre. Ever since then there has been no significant change in the price of petrol and diesel, especially in metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and so on. For yet another day, fuel prices remained stable on November 17, continuing the five-month constant trend despite a minor reduction of 40 paise in oil prices. In Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of petrol continues to exceed Rs 100.

According to today’s fuel price announcement, diesel will continue at Rs 89.62 per litre and petrol will remain at Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital Delhi on November 18. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 106.31, and a litre of diesel at Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, while the petrol price stays the same at Rs 102.63. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost a buyer Rs 106.03 and a litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 92.76.

Check out the list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities on November 18:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Every day, the fuel prices are revised to reflect current exchange rates, international benchmark prices, and the pricing model of oil firms’ like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. . The new pricing takes effect every day at 6 AM, and fuel costs vary around the nation depending on factors including the price of transportation, local taxes, and VAT.

