Petrol, Diesel Price: Fuel Rates Drop After Excise Duty, Vat Cut; Check Prices

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the sixth straight day on November 9, Tuesday. The fuel rates have remained the same ever since the central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel. On the top of it, several BJP and NDA-ruled states also announced a discount on Value Added Tax or VAT. Petrol, diesel price had seen their lifetime high before the Centre and the states announced excise cuts. After the price cut, petrol price came down under Rs 100-per-litre mark in most parts of the country. So far, 22 states have announced VAT cuts on fuel prices, while 13 states — all Opposition-ruled — have not taken any similar decision.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the gross incidence of tax on petrol came down by 50 per cent, while that of diesel reduced to 40 per cent, following the duty cut. The slashing of fuel rates has led to BJP and its partner ruled states witnessing steeper reductions in petrol and diesel prices in comparison to Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and other states that are governed by other political parties, according to a price chart of different locations prepared by state-owned oil firms.

On Monday, petrol price in Delhi remained at Rs 103.97 per litre. The price of diesel in the national capital came down below the Rs 100 mark and was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

