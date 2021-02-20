Fuel Prices Rise For 12th Day; Petrol Costs Rs 90.58 in Delhi, Diesel Soars to Rs 80.97. Check Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices continued to soar to new highs after continuous rise in fuel rates for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday, February 20.

Day after crossing the Rs 90 mark, petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 90.58 per litre with an increase of 39 paise. While diesel prices soared to Rs 80.97 per litre with a hike of 37 paise over the previous day's rate, reported India TV.

Over the last 12 days, petrol prices have gone up by a total of Rs 3.64 per litre while the diesel rates have risen by Rs 4.18 a litre in the national capital region. In Noida, the price for petrol rose to Rs 88.92 per litre while diesel rates went up to Rs 81.41 per litre.

Petrol prices in Mumbai surpassed the Rs 97 per litre mark with a hike of 38 paise while diesel rose to Rs 87.06 per litre after an increase of 39 paise.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol rose to Rs 91.78 per litre while diesel now costs Rs 84.56 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai, too, went up to Rs 92.59 per litre while diesel started to retail at Rs 85.98 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, petrol prices rose to Rs 93.67 per litre after a hike of Rs 1.30 while diesel rates reached Rs 85.84 with an increase of 10 paise.