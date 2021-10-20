Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked after 2 Days, All-time High in India. Check Fuel Rates

Fuel prices surged on Wednesday, October 20, to hit a fresh all-time record. The hike was witnessed after a hike in global crude oil rates. According to the Indian Oil Cooperation, in the national capital, the rates of petrol and diesel soared 35 paise. From October 20, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 106.19, and a litre of diesel is available atRs 94.92.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are sold at Rs 112.11 per litre and Rs 102.89 per litre. Petrol rates in Chennai breached the Rs 103 per litre-mark and is currently retailed at Rs 103.31 per litre. As per the state-run oil refiner, among the four metro cities, the fuel rate is highest in Mumbai. Fuel rates vary across the states due to the local, freight charges, and value-added tax or VAT.

The rate of petrol has surpassed the price at which turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. In Delhi, ATF costs Rs79,020.16 per kilolitre or approximately Rs 79 per litre.

State-run oil refiners revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, and the changes are implemented with effect from 6 am. The crude oil prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates are taken into account before making changes in the fuel prices.

Not just in India but globally, the oil prices climbed and were near multi-year highs. This is due to an energy supply crunch across the globe. Brent crude rose by 75 cents and settled at $85.08 (Rs6,390.94) a barrel. Meanwhile, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, currently, stands at $82.96.

Check out fuel prices in your city:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 112.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.89 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 106.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.92 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 103.31 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 106.77 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.03 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 114.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.15 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 110.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.56 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 109.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.75 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 102.16 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.65 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 103.18 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.37 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 103.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.52 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 108.44 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.03 per litre

