Petrol, Diesel Price On November 5: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi & Other Major Cities

Petrol and fuel prices stayed unchanged on Saturday (November 5), maintaining steady prices for nearly four months. Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad now charge more than Rs 100 rupees a litre for petrol.

According to the latest fuel retailer update, petrol in Delhi was priced at Rs 96.72 per litre on Saturday, while diesel was priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, other major cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad now charge more than Rs 100 a litre for petrol. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre. The per litre price of petrol and diesel in Chennai remains constant at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24, respectively. Petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 92.76.

On May 22, the Centre lowered the excise charge, which resulted in the most recent adjustment to fuel prices. The Centre, however, has postponed the enforcement of an additional excise charge of Rs 2 per litre on unblended petrol and diesel, which has now been scheduled to come into effect from November 1.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on November 5:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The fuel prices are updated daily at 6 am daily by public sector oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in accordance with international benchmark pricing and foreign exchange rates. Retail petrol and diesel prices vary by state due to local taxes such as VAT or freight charges.

