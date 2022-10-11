Petrol, Diesel Price On October 11: Check Fuel Rates Today In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Major Cities

The latest price announcement made by fuel merchants shows that petrol and diesel prices remained steady across metro cities on October 11. In most cities, the price of petrol remained over Rs 100 per litre, while diesel is still provided at Rs 95 per litre (approx). Petrol prices have surpassed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bhopal and Hyderabad.

Fuel demand in India fell to a 10-month low in September, according to government data. The last time fuel prices were revised across the country was on May 22, when the Centre reduced the excise duty on it. The price of petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre, while diesel was reduced by Rs 6 per litre. There has not been a substantial change in fuel prices since then.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the cost of petrol is Rs 102.74 and diesel is Rs 94.33, while in Kolkata, prices of petrol and diesel are respectively Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76.

Check out the fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru on October 11.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.55 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

Numerous factors, such as municipal taxes, freight costs, and VAT affect fuel prices, which differ from city to city. The fuel rates are revised daily by public sector oil marketing corporations such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The revised rates are announced at 6 am daily.

