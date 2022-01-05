Petrol, Diesel Price: Petrol Price Today Announced; Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady for close to 34 days in a row across the metro cities on Wednesday, January 5, as fuel rates have been left untouched by the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs). In the national capital, fuel prices are relatively cheaper than other metros because the state government had reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol alone from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent on December 1, 2021. With this, petrol prices in the city were slashed by about Rs 8 per litre. Since then, the precious fuel is retailing at Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel prices have remained unaltered at Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital.

According to a price notification by OMCs, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98 in Mumbai, while diesel rates stand at Rs 94.14 per litre. Fuel rates are still highest among the metro cities in Mumbai.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel were static at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre, respectively. Similarly, petrol can be bought at Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 89.79 for a litre of diesel.

In the international market, benchmark Brent crude jumped on Tuesday to $80 per barrel, its highest since November 2021, as OPEC and its allies (OPEC +) agreed to stick with its planned output for February, The Hindu reported. Brent Crude futures settled up $1.02, or 1.3 percent, at $80 a barrel, similarly, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 91 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $76.99, according to the report.

Check out the petrol and diesel rates in your city:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.