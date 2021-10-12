Petrol, Diesel Price Remain All-time High in India, Check Latest Fuel Rates

After witnessing a surge for an entire week, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, October 12 across the country. In Delhi, petrol will continue to retail at Rs 104.44 per litre while the rate of diesel also remained static at Rs 93.17 per litre. In the financial capital, petrol will cost Rs 110.41 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 101.03 per litre. Whereas, a litre of petrol, in Tamil Nadu’s capital, costs Rs. 101.79 while, the price of a litre of diesel is stagnant at Rs. 97.59 per litre. On Tuesday, petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata are Rs. 105.09 per litre and Rs. 96.28 per litre. While both fuels have crossed the Rs. 100 mark in Bhopal after a week of surges in prices. Petrol is priced at Rs. 113 per litre and diesel costs Rs. 102.29 per litre.

The rate of Brent crude oil directly affects the fuel prices in the country. Currently, the crude oil costs Rs 6,106.00 per barrel.

The oil marketing companies, like Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum, have been bestowed upon with the responsibility to revise petrol and diesel prices. The new costs are implemented at 6 am every day. The rates vary from city to city because of the taxes, local and freight charges levied by the state governments.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in your city, check them out:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 110.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.03 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 104.44 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.17 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.79 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 105.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.28 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 113 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.29 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.66 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 108.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 100.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.79 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 101.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.61 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 101.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.63 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.69 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.19 per litre

