Petrol, Diesel Price Remain All-time High in India. Check Latest Fuel Rates

After an upswing for four consecutive days, fuel prices are soaring to an all-time record high across the country. However, on Monday, October 4, the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not increased the prices of both key fuels in the country today. In the last 10 days, state-run fuel companies increased the prices of petrol and diesel in the country for a total of eight days. In that period, a litre of diesel and petrol became dearer by Rs 2 and Re 1, respectively.

Petrol price in the national capital was increased to its highest ever of Rs 102.39 per litre and diesel rates too soared to a record high of Rs 90.77 per litre on Sunday, October 3. The prices of both auto fuels remained the same on Monday in Delhi.

Currently in Mumbai, the rate of petrol is Rs 108.43 per litre while diesel is at Rs 98.48 per litre, which is the highest among the four metro cities. In Kolkata petrol can be bought at Rs 103.07 per litre and diesel costs Rs 93.87 a litre. At the same time, petrol is Rs 100.01 a litre in Chennai and diesel is Rs 95.31 a litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of Union government levied excise and state governments VAT and local taxes. Also, the recent price hike by the state-owned oil retailers comes after crude oil prices rose to near three year high in international markets amid international output disruptions compelled energy companies to extract more oil out of their stockpiles..

In the global markets crude oil prices fell on Monday ahead of OPEC+ group is scheduled to meet later in the day. The powerful cartel may decide whether a recent rally in prices can be sustained as the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 24 cents or 0.3 percent at $79.04 per barrel by 0143 GMTon Monday. It increased 1.5 percent last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. On the contrary, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 27 cents or 0.4 percent to $75.61, after rising for the past six weeks, the report further cited.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 108.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.48 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 102.39 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.77 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 100.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.31 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 103.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.87 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.41 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 106.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.04 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.95 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.34 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 98.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.25 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 99.48 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.19 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 99.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.04 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 104.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.66 per litre

