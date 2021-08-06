Petrol, Diesel Price Remain Unchanged for 20th Day, Check the Latest Rates

Oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum revise petrol and diesel prices. Every day, the new prices are implemented at 6 am. However, the petrol prices remained unchanged in the country for the 20th day on Friday, August 6. Along with this, the diesel rates also did not go up today.

The petrol prices in the national capital remained at Rs 101.84 a litre, while the rate of diesel is at Rs 89.87. The petrol and diesel pricesin Mumbaiare Rs 107.83 per litre and Rs 97.45 for one litre, respectively. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.08 and one litre of diesel costs Rs 94.39. Petrol prices in Kolkata remain at Rs 102.08 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 93.02. If you are a resident of Bhopal, you can purchase petrol and diesel at a price of Rs 110.20 and Rs 98.67 per litre, respectively.

In Hyderabad, you can buy petrol at a rate of Rs 105.83 per litre and diesel at a rate of Rs 97.96 per litre. The fuel prices in Bengaluru are Rs 105.25 per litre and Rs 95.26 per litre, respectively. The rate of petrol in Guwahati remained at Rs 97.64 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 89.22 per litre. In the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow petrol and diesel are sold at Rs 98.92 per litre and Rs 90.26 per litre, respectively.

The fuel prices have been on the rise across the countryever since the assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Naduconcluded.

States and cities have different fuel prices and there are various factors that affect the final cost. The value-added taxes, local and freight charges, which depend on a particular state or city, play a crucial role in finalising the fuel prices.

