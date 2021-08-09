Petrol, Diesel Price Remain Unchanged for Over 3 Weeks. Check Fuel Rates Today

Fuel prices in the country continue to remain steady for the 23rd day, since they were last revised on July 17 when petrol was increased by 30 paise per litre. On Monday, the petrol price in New Delhi remained Rs 101.84 per litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87 per litre.

Contrary to the last three months, the month of August has not witnessed any fuel price revision yet. In the month of July, the price of petrol was increased nine times while diesel price was increased on five occasions and reduced on one across the country. Meanwhile, in June and May, both the petrol and diesel prices were increased on 16 occasions.

In Mumbai, consumers of petrol have to pay Rs 107.83 for one litre while for diesel they have to pay Rs 97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, the retail price of one litre of petrol is Rs 102.08 per litre and that of diesel is at Rs 93.02 per litre. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.49 while one litre of diesel is being sold for Rs 94.39 on Monday.

Besides metropolitan cities, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities of the country including Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Patna, and Hyderabad.

The process of price revision was resumed by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the month of May after they ended an 18-day halt that coincided with the assembly elections in key states like Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Since the OMCs resumed the process of price revisions in May, petrol price has witnessed an increase of Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel price has climbed by Rs 9.14 in New Delhi.

Variation in fuel prices takes place from one state to another due to several factors like local taxation VAT, excise duty and freight charges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here