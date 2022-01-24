Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced; Check Fuel Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered across the country on Monday, January 24. The state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the fuel rates steady for more than two months in a row now.

On Monday, consumers of petrol in the national capital will be paying Rs 95.41 per litre, while consumers of diesel in the city will be shelling out Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 109.98, while one litre of diesel is being sold for 94.14. Among the four metro cities, fuel prices are still the highest in the country’s financial capital.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 101.40 in Chennai, diesel costs Rs 91.43 per litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.67. On Monday, the price of diesel was Rs 89.79 per litre.

It should be noted that both fuel prices vary across the country due to several factors including freight charges, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Excise Duty. The state-run OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into consideration the prices of international crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

As per Reuters, benchmark oil prices jumped on Monday amid heightened geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Brent futures rose 87 cents, or 1.0per cent, to settle at $88.76 a barrel at 0100 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.0% to settle at $86.00 a barrel.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 24 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

