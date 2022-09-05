Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities

The Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have left the rates of petrol and diesel unchanged for another day on September 5, Monday, as well. No revisions have been recorded in the fuel rates in the country for over three months. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 22, announced an excise duty cut on fuel prices which led the petrol prices to be altered by Rs. 8 per litre and the diesel price came down by Rs. 6 per litre.

The fuel prices, in states, vary depending upon factors such as local taxation (Value Added Tax or VAT) by the state government or the freight charges. Based on this, the rates were last changed in a few regions of Uttar Pradesh on September 1. In Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida), petrol and diesel prices now stand at Rs. 96.60 per litre and Rs. 89.45 per litre, respectively.

On August 24, the Meghalaya state government announced an increase in the rates of petrol and diesel. Petrol is now priced at Rs. 96.83 per litre in Shillong while diesel there is priced at Rs. 84.72 per litre.

On September 5, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs. 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Maharashtra, petrol is being sold at Rs. 106.35 per litre and the cost of diesel remains Rs. 94.28 per litre. Kolkata has petrol priced at Rs. 106.03 per litre and the diesel in the city costs Rs. 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel remain constant at Rs. 102.63 per litre and Rs. 94.24 per litre, respectively.

Here you can check the petrol and diesel prices in your city for September 4:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here