Petrol Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices have remained stable for another day in India on Tuesday, August 30. The rates all across the country were last revised on May 22 by the central government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an excise duty cut on petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 6 per litre. Since then, the Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the prices unchanged in most states.
Maharashtra and Meghalaya have been the only states to announce a change in the costs of the two major auto fuels. Last week, the Meghalaya state government increased the fuel rates and it is Rs 96.83 per litre for petrol, whereas Rs 84.72 per litre for diesel in Shillong. On July 15, the Maharashtra government slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs. 5 per litre and by Rs. 3 per litre on diesel. This will probably cost Maharashtra’s state exchequer Rs. 6,000 crore.
On August 30, the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi is Rs. 96.72 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Maharashtra, the revised rate of petrol is Rs. 106.35 per litre and the cost of diesel stands at Rs. 94.28 per litre after revision. Petrol is being sold at Rs. 106.03 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs. 102.63 per litre while the diesel costs Rs. 94.24 per litre.
Check Out Petrol And Diesel Prices In Some Of The Major Indian Cities On August 30:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
