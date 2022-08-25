Petrol Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have decided to keep the fuel rates unchanged yet again on August 25. The country’s petrol and diesel prices have remained the same for over three months now. The last alterations were announced on May 22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The petrol prices were reduced by Rs. 8 per litre while the diesel prices saw a cut of Rs. 6 per litre.

State-wise, the Maharashtra government last revised the rates on July 15, slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs. 5 per litre and Rs. 3 per litre on diesel.

According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website, the petrol price in the national capital stands at Rs. 96.72 per litre while the diesel price remains at Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs. 106.35 per litre and the rate of diesel after revision is Rs. 94.28 per litre. The fuel rates in Kolkata are Rs. 106.03 per litre for petrol and Rs. 92.76 per litre for diesel. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs. 102.63 per litre and Rs. 94.24 per litre, respectively.

The OMCs make changes in the fuel prices regularly. The rates are further determined by factors including the crude oil prices in the global market as well as the exchange rates. The differing prices of petrol and diesel in each state of India are due to the addition of local taxes, VAT, freight charges, etc, by the state government.

Check the petrol and diesel prices in some of the major Indian cities for August 25 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

