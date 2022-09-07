Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced; Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across metro cities on September 7, as per the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have not increased or decreased the petrol and diesel prices for over three months now, despite rising international oil prices. The last price modification was made on May 22, as the central government decided to cut the excise duty on the two major auto fuels. Following the announcement, the prices of petrol were reduced by Rs. 8 per litre and the diesel prices were cut by Rs. 6 per litre.

The price of petrol in the national capital on September 7 remains to be Rs. 96.72 per litre and a litre of diesel in the city costs Rs. 89.62. In Kolkata and Chennai, a litre of petrol is being sold for over Rs. 100. The West Bengal capital is selling petrol at Rs. 106.03 per litre while diesel, in the city, is being retailed at Rs. 92.76 per litre. Chennai sells petrol and diesel at Rs. 102.63 per litre and Rs. 94.24 per litre, respectively.

Maharashtra revised the fuel rates in July, following which petrol became cheaper by Rs 5 and diesel faced a deduction of Rs 3. The rates in Mumbai now stand at Rs. 106.31 per litre for petrol and Rs. 94.27 per litre for diesel. In Meghalaya, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 1.5 per litre. On August 24, the state government announced the revised rates of fuel- petrol at Rs. 96.83 per litre, while diesel at Rs. 84.72 per litre.

Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city for September 7:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

