Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged on Tuesday, August 2. It has been over two months since fuel rates across the country have witnessed a change. After the rate for Domestic LPG cylinder was increased last month, it was speculated that the government will also hike the fuel prices. Ever since the beginning of this year, the fluctuation in the petrol and diesel prices was becoming a cause of concern for common people. However, in May, the central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel in the country. Because of this, the price of petrol fell by Rs 8 per litre and diesel price fell by Rs 6 per litre across the country.

As fuel prices are determined by a variety of factors, they are regularly revised in India by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The prices of petrol and diesel differ from state to state as the retail price is finalised after adding local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, and so on.

On August 2, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while the diesel rate is Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are still high at Rs 106.31 per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre respectively, despite price cuts last month. While in Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel price is at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the cost of petrol and diesel are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively.

Check out fuel rates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and others on August 2, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

