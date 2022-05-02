Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol and Diesel prices remained sky-high even today. The rates remained consistent for the 26th consecutive day. The last hike in fuel prices was made on April 6, in which the country saw the 14th increase in fuel prices since the ending of an over four month-long hiatus in the revision of rate - 22 March. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre. It was followed by an increase in the prices of petrol by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel prices rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab - during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about $30 per barrel - prices had been on a freeze. For the last 26 days, the petrol and diesel prices have been following a steady streak. Petrol and diesel price revisions are every day implemented with effect from 6 am. It is the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), that revise the fuel prices daily.

The variation in prices depends on - benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Notably, the revision in petrol prices differs from state to state, as it depends on factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight charges, among others.

As far as the fuel rates are concerned, according to a notification issued by OMCs - in Delhi, the Petrol is being sold at Rs 105.41 per litre. Whereas in Mumbai, the petrol rates stood at Rs 120.51 per litre. Diesel prices also remained the same across cities. A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 96.67 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel in Mumbai is sold for Rs 104.77.

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 115.12 per litre, and a litre of diesel is retailed at Rs 99.83. Petrol in Chennai will cost you Rs 110.85 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 100.94 a litre.

Check out the city-wise list of fuel prices:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

Keywords: fuel prices, fuel prices May 02, Petrol rates, Diesel rates

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.