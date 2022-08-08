Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The steady streak is continuing for over two months, and retail fuel prices in India remain unchanged on Monday, August 08. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 21 slashed the Excise Duty levied on petrol and diesel prices. The deduction resulted in an Rs 8 drop in petrol prices and Rs 6 in diesel prices. The fuel prices have remained constant since then.

In the national capital, petrol continues to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre whereas diesel prices remained at Rs 89.62 for one litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol and diesel is being sold at the cost of Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 respectively. In Kolkata, the price of petrol remains firm at Rs 109.03 per litre whereas diesel price stands at Rs 92.76 per litre.

In addition to the cut in the excise duty announced by the Centre, many states also reduced tax as well. On July 15, the Maharashtra Government reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) in fuel prices. After the step was taken petrol prices were dropped by Rs 5 and the cost of diesel was reduced by Rs 3. The new retail price of petrol in the financial capital now stands at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Currently, among the four metropolitan cities, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The prices vary across the country due to local taxes, VAT, freight charges, and so on. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), revise the fuel rates daily, considering factors like crude oil prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Check out fuel rates in your cities on August 08, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

