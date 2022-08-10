Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Wednesday, i.e. August 10. The fuel rates have remained stagnant across the country for 77 days, except in Maharashtra. The state government announced a drop in Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre on July 15. In the rest of the country, the fuel rates have remained the same since the Central Government announced a cut in excise duty. The price of petrol was cut by Rs 8 and diesel cost dropped down by Rs 6.

Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 per litre. The revised retail price for petrol and diesel in the financial capital, are Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively. The cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 and diesel is being sold at Rs 94.24 litre in Chennai. The prices of petrol and diesel in Kolkata stand at Rs 106.03 per litre and Rs 92.76 per litre, respectively.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd revise the fuel prices daily. Any changes in the fuel rates are announced from 6 am every day. The prices vary across the states due to the factors like local taxes, VAT, freight charges, and so on.

Check out fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on August 10:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

