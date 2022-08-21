Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices stand firm in all Indian states on Sunday (August 21). It has remained the same for over two months now, except in Maharashtra. On July 15, the state viewed a cut on the Value Added Tax (VAT) after the Maharashtra government reduced the retail price of petrol by Rs 5 per litre and the cost of diesel by Rs 3 per litre.

In May, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the cut in excise duty. The cost of petrol dropped by Rs 8 per litre, while diesel was reduced by Rs 6 per litre.

Today, the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital stand steady at Rs 96.72 for a litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. The revised petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 106.31 while the diesel is at Rs 94.27 per litre. The petrol rate in Kolkata has been steady at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is at Rs 92.76. In Chennai, the rates of petrol and diesel are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24, respectively.

The rates of fuel are determined by multiple factors and they are regularly revised in the country by public sector Oil Marketing Companies, considering factors like crude oil prices in the international markets and exchange rates. The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state as the retail prices are finalised after the state adds local taxes, VAT and freight charges, among others.

Check out fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on August 21:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

