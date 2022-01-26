Petrol, Diesel Price Today Announced: Check Petrol Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday, January 26, across the country. According to the latest price notification by the OMCs, one litre of petrol in the national capital costs Rs 95.41, while a litre of diesel stood at Rs 86.67. Fuel is relatively cheaper in Delhi compared to other metro cities because earlier last month, the state government had reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol alone from 30 percent to 19.40 percent. The VAT revision saw petrol prices go down from Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95.41 per litre, a drop of about Rs 8 per litre. The rate has remained unchanged since then.

Similarly, in the country’s financial capital Mumbai, the prices remained unchanged, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, whereas one litre of diesel is sold at a price of Rs 94.14.

In Chennai, petrol can be bought at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel costs Rs 91.43 for one litre.

In the capital of West Bengal, Kolkata, fuel prices on Friday continue to be steady. Motorists will have to pay Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 a litre each for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Petrol in Lucknow costs Rs 95.28 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 86.80 per litre.

According to a Reuters report, global benchmark crude oil prices plunged on Wednesday after touching their highest since 2014. Brent crude futures were down 15 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $88.05 a barrel at 0105 GMT. The global benchmark hit a peak of $89.50 a barrel on Thursday, its highest in seven years. Correspondingly, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.29 a barrel, having climbed 2.8% on Tuesday. The contract slid as much as 3.2%, also the most since October 2014 last Wednesday.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 21 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.