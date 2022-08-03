Petrol, Diesel Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi, Other Cities; Know How Much You Have to Pay

Prices of petrol and diesel have not been changed on Wednesday, August 03. They have remained the same for over two months now. When the Domestic LPG cylinder rate was increased last month, it was speculated that the Centre will also hike the fuel prices. It was because, since the start of the year, the fluctuation in the petrol and diesel prices has been a cause of concern for common people. In May, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre had cut down the excise duty on petrol and diesel. After the step was taken by the government, the price of petrol fell by Rs 8 per litre and diesel price fell by Rs 6 per litre across the country.

Fuel prices are determined by multiple factors and they are regularly revised in India by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The prices of petrol and diesel differ from state to state as the retail price is finalised after adding local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, and so on.

On August 03, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 106.31 per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre respectively. While in Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel price is at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the cost of petrol and diesel is Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) increased in Mumbai from midnight on Tuesday. The financial capital is observing the hike in prices for the fifth time. CNG has been increased by Rs 6 and now is sold at Rs 86 per kilogram, while PNG saw a hike up to Rs 4 and now costs Rs 52.50 /Standard Cubic Metre (SCM).

Check out fuel rates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and others on August 03, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

