Petrol, Diesel Price Today Below Rs 100 in Many Cities. See How Much You Have to Pay

Petrol, Diesel Price Today, December 21: Petrol price, as well as diesel price were kept unchanged on December 21, Tuesday even as global crude oil prices edged higher, according to a price notification issued by the state-owned oil marketing companies. Petrol price and diesel price in India have remained static ever since the central government as well as some state governments reduced taxes on them. Fuel prices had soared to an all-time high and went past the Rs 100-mark in most cities before the government stepped in to reduce the rates that had left common man in a difficult situation. Following the central government’s excise duty cut on fuel rates, petrol price was reduced by Rs 5 and diesel price was slashed by Rs 10 across India.

Delhi government was the latest state government to slash Value Added Taxes on petrol and diesel. The VAT was reduced from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent following the move. Petrol price in Delhi was reduced by Rs 8.56 and stood at Rs 95.41 on the day. Diesel prices stood at Rs 86.67 per litre on Wednesday, according to a notification. This was the lowest in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre. Petrol price was the highest in the financial capital among the four metro cities. You have to shell Rs 101.40 for a litre of petrol in Chennai. Petrol in Kolkata was available at Rs 104.67 per litre. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 on the day. On the other hand, petrol price in Pune was retailing at Rs 109.52 per litre.

Diesel price in Mumbai was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol price and diesel price vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol today across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

