Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

The fuel price across India remained steady for yet another day on Wednesday, November 9. Currently, the cost of petrol is over Rs 100 mark in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The most recent change in the pricing of fuel indicates that oil prices recently dropped by 40 paise. Since May, there have been a few locations where the cost of petrol and diesel has slightly varied, but no significant adjustments have been suggested.

Diesel price in Delhi on November 9 stands at Rs 89.62 a litre and the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72. Buyers of petrol in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 106.31 per litre, while for diesel in the financial capital people will have to pay Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre, while the diesel price is Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.86 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.46 per litre.

Find out the prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities on November 9.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.81 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.23 per litre.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., are responsible for revising the prices of petrol and diesel in India (BPCL). International crude oil prices and currency exchange rates are just two of the variables that affect how much fuel prices are adjusted. Because of regional elements like state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight costs, among others, the fuel prices differ from state to state.

