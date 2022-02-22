Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Prices. Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country, on Tuesday, 22 February. While the petrol rates in Mumbai are at Rs. 109.98 per litre, while in Chennai the rates are at Rs 101.40 per litre. However, in Delhi, fuel is relatively cheaper than the rest of the metros as the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. This brought down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.
The price of petrol after the VAT cut went down from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre.
On other hand, a litre of petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre. Petrol can be bought at Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, and the diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.
On Tuesday, in Chennai petrol was priced at Rs 101.40 per litre, and diesel was priced at Rs 91.43 per litre. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 108.20 per litre, while a litre of Diesel is sold for Rs 94.62 per litre.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a couple of metro and Tier-II cities:
- Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre on Tuesday
- Delhi
Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre on Tuesday
- Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre on Tuesday
- Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre on Tuesday
- Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre on Tuesday
- Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre on Tuesday
- Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre on Tuesday
- Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre on Tuesday
- Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre on Tuesday
- Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre on Tuesday
- Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre on Tuesday
12. Jaipur
Petrol price - Rs 106.64 per litre on Tuesday
Diesel price - Rs 90.32 per litre on Tuesday
