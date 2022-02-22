CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Russia#Movies#Hijab#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Business » Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Prices. Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities
1-MIN READ

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Prices. Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

Petrol diesel prices remain stable today

Petrol diesel prices remain stable today

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country, on Tuesday, 22 February. While the petrol rates in Mumbai are at Rs. 109.98 per litre, while in Chennai the rates are at Rs 101.40 per litre. However, in Delhi, fuel is relatively cheaper than the rest of the metros as the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. This brought down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

The price of petrol after the VAT cut went down from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre.

On other hand, a litre of petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre. Petrol can be bought at Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, and the diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, in Chennai petrol was priced at Rs 101.40 per litre, and diesel was priced at Rs 91.43 per litre. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 108.20 per litre, while a litre of Diesel is sold for Rs 94.62 per litre.

RELATED NEWS

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a couple of metro and Tier-II cities:

  1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre on Tuesday

  1. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre on Tuesday

12. Jaipur

Petrol price - Rs 106.64 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel price - Rs 90.32 per litre on Tuesday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 22, 2022, 11:06 IST