Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Prices. Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country, on Tuesday, 22 February. While the petrol rates in Mumbai are at Rs. 109.98 per litre, while in Chennai the rates are at Rs 101.40 per litre. However, in Delhi, fuel is relatively cheaper than the rest of the metros as the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. This brought down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

The price of petrol after the VAT cut went down from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre.

On other hand, a litre of petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre. Petrol can be bought at Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, and the diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.

On Tuesday, in Chennai petrol was priced at Rs 101.40 per litre, and diesel was priced at Rs 91.43 per litre. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 108.20 per litre, while a litre of Diesel is sold for Rs 94.62 per litre.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a couple of metro and Tier-II cities:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre on Tuesday

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre on Tuesday

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre on Tuesday

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre on Tuesday

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre on Tuesday

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre on Tuesday

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre on Tuesday

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre on Tuesday

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre on Tuesday

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre on Tuesday

12. Jaipur

Petrol price - Rs 106.64 per litre on Tuesday

Diesel price - Rs 90.32 per litre on Tuesday

