Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fresh Fuel Rates Announced. Check Fuel Rates

On Friday, April 1, 2022, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged. Prior to the second pause in 11 days, auto fuel rates had gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre. Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 101.81 per litre & Rs 93.07 per litre respectively today. In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 116.72 & Rs 100.94. In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 and diesel price is Rs 97.52. The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel is Rs 96.22 per litre.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in five states, a period during which the cost of crude oil soared by about USD 30 per barrel. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has attributed the fuel price rise to the disruption in supply chains and the resultant increase in global oil prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

However, Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly - was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. The increase in ATF price comes on back of the steepest ever hike 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price of benchmark fuel in the preceding fortnight.

Crude oil prices fell 7 per cent to close just above $100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling to boost supply. US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery settled down $7.54, or 7 per cent, at $100.28 a barrel, after touching a low of $99.66.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Friday, April 1 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.27 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 116.72 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 107.45 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.52 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.22 per litre

Noida

Petrol - Rs 101.88 per liter

Diesel - Rs 93.42 per liter

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 101.56 per liter

Diesel - Rs 93.22 per liter

Patna

Petrol - Rs 112.28 per liter

Diesel - Rs 97.28 per liter

