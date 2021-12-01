Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel Becomes Cheaper after Tax Cut, Check Prices in your City

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price today remained stable for the 28th consecutive day, on Wednesday, December 01, while diesel price was also unchanged on the day. across the country Petrol and diesel prices have been kept unchanged since last month after relentless hikes and the subsequent move of the central government to cut the excise duty of the auto fuels. The Narendra Modi government had at the time cut down petrol price by Rs 5 and diesel price by Rs 10, as it faced flak from the public and Opposition when the fuel rates were scaling all time highs everyday. Petrol and diesel price, following the move, came down under Rs 100 in some cities.

Not only the Centre, following the move many states and Union Territories also rushed in to cut petrol, diesel prices by slashing the Value Added Tax or VAT on their part. These states were mostly BJP or NDA-ruled, with some exceptions being Congress-ruled Punjab and Chhattisgarh, and BJD-ruled Odisha.

After the price reduction in petrol, the rate of auto fuel was cut to Rs 103.97 a litre in the national capital. The price remained same on November 14. Diesel price remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on the day.

In Mumbai, the petrol price fell below Rs 110 after Centre’s excise duty cut. The petrol price retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre on November 14.

The petrol price remained unchanged in Kolkata too. A litre of petrol would cost you Rs 104.67 in Kolkata. A litre of diesel was available at Rs 89.79 per litre in the eastern city.

In Chennai, petrol was retailing at Rs 101.40 on November 14. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

Petrol price in Gurgaon was standing at Rs 95.90 per litre on the day, while diesel was priced at Rs 87.11 for one litre. In Jaipur, petrol was retailing at Rs 107.06 per litre. Diesel price in Japiur today was Rs 90.07 for one litre.

The total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent after the excise duty cut by the Central government. The tax on diesel dropped to 40 per cent.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

