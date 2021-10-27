Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Surge to Record High. Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Places

Petrol and diesel prices saw a record high after their rates were hiked again on Wednesday, October 27. This came after a brief pause of two days, when fuel rates remained unchanged on Monday and Tuesday. According to a price notification by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), petrol price was hiked by 31 to 35 paise per litre. Diesel price across the country on the other hand was increased by 33 to 37 paise per litre. The fresh, relentless hikes have come as a cause of worry for the citizens of the country

In Delhi, the national capital of India, petrol prices rose to a fresh high after the latest price revision. According to data available with Indian Oil Corporation, a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 107.94 on Wednesday. This was a hike of 34 paise as compared to the last day. Diesel cost Rs 96.67 per litre in the metro city, up by 35 paise.

According to the price notification by the OMCs, petrol price in Mumbai was hiked by 34 paise as well and was sold at Rs 113.80 for one litre. Diesel rates went up by 37 paise in the financial capital of the country. This fuel was retailing at Rs 104.75 on Wednesday in the city, said the notification.

In the southern city of Chennai, one litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 104.83 on Wednesday, 31 paise up from Rs 104.52 on Tuesday. Diesel was priced at Rs 100.92 per litre. This was a hike of 33 paise over the course of the past day.

In Kolkata, petrol was available at Rs 108.46 for one litre, expensive by 34 paise on Saturday. Diesel rates in the eastern city shot up by Rs 99.78 a litre, inching closer to the Rs 100 mark. Diesel was costlier in the West Bengal capital by 35 paise as compared to Tuesday.

According to the price notification by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), fuel prices in Bhopal too maintained a similar trend. Petrol could be bought at Rs 116.62 in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Wednesday, up by 36 paise, while on the other hand diesel was retailing at Rs 106.01 per litre, expensive by 37 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are calculated by the OMCs on the basis of crude oil prices across the global markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. The prices vary from state to state due to different Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by the governments at that level.

Crude oil prices across the globe fell again on Wednesday after industry data showed its stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States. Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 113.80 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.75 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.92 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.78 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 116.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.01 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 112.27 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.46 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.60 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.50 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 104.88 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.13 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.80 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.41 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 110.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.88 per litre

