Petrol, Diesel Price Today in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities; Know How Much You Have to Pay

Fuel prices did not budge a dime even on the ninth day of this month. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), at 6 AM, updated the list for the fuel prices across various states in the country, and Consistent as it has been for the past three month, the fuel prices did not show any change on September 9, 2022.
In the capital city, Delhi, a litre of petrol comes at a price of Rs. 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, a litre of petrol is being sold for over Rs. 100. In Chennai, people are purchasing one litre of petrol at a cost of Rs 102.63 and one litre of diesel at Rs 94.24. Kolkata is selling petrol at Rs. 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs. 92.76 per litre. Coming to the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol, and diesel are retailing for a price of Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 94.27 per litre.
The fuel prices and the fluctuations in them depend on various factors. International rates of fuel excise duty, valuation of the Indian rupee against the US Dollar, demand for fuel, consumption ratio by refineries, etc., are some of these factors. State to state, these prices vary depending on factors such as VAT (value added tax), local tax, freight charges, etc.
Listed below are the list of the prices of the two main auto fuels in various states of the country:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here