Petrol, Diesel Price Today in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities; Know How Much You Have to Pay

Fuel prices did not budge a dime even on the ninth day of this month. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), at 6 AM, updated the list for the fuel prices across various states in the country, and Consistent as it has been for the past three month, the fuel prices did not show any change on September 9, 2022.

In the capital city, Delhi, a litre of petrol comes at a price of Rs. 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, a litre of petrol is being sold for over Rs. 100. In Chennai, people are purchasing one litre of petrol at a cost of Rs 102.63 and one litre of diesel at Rs 94.24. Kolkata is selling petrol at Rs. 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs. 92.76 per litre. Coming to the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol, and diesel are retailing for a price of Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 94.27 per litre.

The fuel prices and the fluctuations in them depend on various factors. International rates of fuel excise duty, valuation of the Indian rupee against the US Dollar, demand for fuel, consumption ratio by refineries, etc., are some of these factors. State to state, these prices vary depending on factors such as VAT (value added tax), local tax, freight charges, etc.

Listed below are the list of the prices of the two main auto fuels in various states of the country:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

