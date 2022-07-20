Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Know How Much You Have to Pay in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

As of Wednesday, July 20, fuel prices in the country have remained unchanged for nearly two months. Maharashtra is the only state where the government announced a cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) in the last few days. VAT was reduced by Rs 5 per litre for petrol and by Rs 3 per litre for diesel in the state. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 106.31 per litre, and the retail price of diesel in the financial capital stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.

For the rest of the country, the fuel prices have remained steady for more than 55 days. The last reduction in petrol and diesel prices was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. The retail price of petrol in Delhi continues to remain Rs 96.72 per litre, while the retail price of Diesel in the national capital is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Chennai, consumers of petrol have to pay Rs 102.63 per litre, while consumers of diesel have to pay Rs 94.24 per litre. One litre of petrol in Kolkata is being retailed for Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel in the city is being retailed for Rs 92.76 per litre.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are accountable for making revisions in the fuel prices. Any change made by the OMCs is implemented from 6 am daily. Petrol and diesel prices change due to multiple global factors including foreign exchange rates, inflation, and international crude oil prices. Retail prices of petrol and diesel remain different from state to state within the country because of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 20, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

