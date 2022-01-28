Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Prices Announced; Check Petrol Price in Your City

Fuel prices across the country remained steady on Friday, January 28, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs). The current 84-days freeze by the OMCs is the longest since daily fuel price revision was adopted in 2017 and the pause may be linked to the ensuing elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Prior to this, there was a 82-day pause in rate revision between March 2020 and June 2020.

According to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers, the price of petrol in Delhi retails at Rs 95.41 per litre, on Friday, while diesel in the city is sold at Rs 86.67 per litre. It is to be noted the current revised price is after accounting for the Delhi state government reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol alone from 30% to 19.40% on December 1, 2021. The prices have remained the same ever since.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.98 per litre, diesel prices have remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 101.40 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 91.42 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Similarly, in Kolkata a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 104.67 and a litre of diesel is retailing at Rs 89.79 respectively.

Both key fuel prices have been stable since the Union government collectively revised excise duty on both key fuels on November 4 last year to give relief from prices that had touched an all-time high. Excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel was reduced by Rs 10 a litre respectively on November 4.

Meanwhile, global benchmark crude oil prices rose on Friday, amid concerns of tight supplies as major producers continued their policy of controlled output increases amid rising fuel demand, Reuters reported.

After falling 62 cents during the previous day, Brent crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $89.83 a barrel at 0310 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, which declined 74 cents on Thursday, rose 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $87.23 a barrel on Friday.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 28 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

