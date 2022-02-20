Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Latest Fuel Prices Announced. Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices across the country continue their steady streak on Friday, February 20. The state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not revised the prices of both auto fuels for over 100 days in a row on Friday, the longest ever period. The freeze in domestic fuel prices continues despite volatility in the international oil prices and global rates. The state-run OMCs, which together control more than 90 per cent of the domestic market, have not altered petrol and diesel rates for over three months, a move closely linked with elections in five states.

It must be noted that the state-run fuel retailers are technically free to align prices with global rates, they often freeze rates in the run-up to polls. They revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates and any revision in the petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am IST every day.

According to a price notification by the OMCs, the fuel prices across various states in the country were maintained on Sunday. Accordingly, a litre of petrol cost Rs 95.41 in the national capital and diesel was priced at Rs 86.67 a litre. Consumers of petrol in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, will be paying Rs 109.98 per litre, while those buying diesel in the city will have to pay Rs 94.14.

Oil prices fell about 2 per cent on Friday morning amid escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia. Brent futures fell $1.84, or 1.9 per cent, to settle at $92.97 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.90, or 2.0 per cent, to settle at $91.76, according to Reuters.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on February 20 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

